WASHINGTON (AP) — A count by The Associated Press shows that more than 12.2 million people have signed up for coverage nationwide this year under “Obamacare.” That’s as the new Trump administration and the GOP-led Congress remain committed to repealing the Obama-era health law.
Many consumers returned to the program despite its problems, including a spike in premiums, rising deductibles and a dwindling choice of insurers. There’s also the political uncertainty.
Enrollment is about 4 percent lower than last year, but the sizable number of sign-ups illustrates the political risk Republicans face as they try to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and put in place a conservative approach.
AP’s analysis showed that a clear majority of those enrolled — nearly 64 percent — live in states that President Donald Trump carried in November.
