JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says a rash of fires that has raged for five days is “not yet over” but that the focus has moved on to recovery efforts.
Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet Sunday in Haifa, the hardest-hit city, where major blazes forced tens of thousands of people from their homes. He vowed to fast track bureaucracy and start rebuilding and reimbursing victims immediately.
Though no deaths were reported, dozens were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and hundreds of homes were damaged.
The blazes began five days ago near Jerusalem and backed by dry, windy weather they later spread elsewhere around the country. All major fires have been extinguished.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- At Boeing’s 777X wing factory, robots get big jobs WATCH
- Huskies show Cougars who’s boss, bolster their case for playoff spot | Larry Stone
Initial investigations point to the majority of the fires being caused by arson. Netanyahu has accused Arab attackers of being behind them.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.