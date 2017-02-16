MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student government is demanding free tuition for black students.
The Associated Students Of Madison adopted a resolution Wednesday saying blacks were legally barred from education during slavery and that the flagship school remains out of reach for students of color. The resolution demands free access, tuition and housing for all black people, including former inmates.
UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says university officials are reviewing the resolution. The proportion of black students at the school has grown from 11 percent to 15 percent over the last decade.
State lawmakers set tuition rates. Representatives of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee didn’t immediately comment.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
A series of racially tinged incidents have marred campus life in recent months, including a fan wearing an offensive costume to a football game and the arrest of a black student for anti-racist graffiti.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.