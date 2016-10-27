MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Madison student already accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his apartment after a date this month has now been charged with sexually assaulting four other women.

Prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Thursday that accuses 20-year-old Alec Cook of assaults dating back to March 2015.

Prosecutors say one woman was assaulted during a ballroom dancing class she attended with Cook, and that he met two others at a party and in a human sexuality class. The fourth alleged victim said she met him during a psychology class experiment.

Cook’s attorneys say they don’t believe the ballroom assaults took place and questioned why no witnesses were cited in the complaint. They say the sexual encounters with the other four women were consensual.