WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors say a retired federal law enforcement agent told investigators he shot an Amtrak train conductor because he wasn’t allowed to de-board in suburban Chicago.
The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2qF3laC ) reports Edward Klein appeared in bond court Friday on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. DuPage County prosecutors say the 79-year-old was ordered held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.
Investigators say the suburban Milwaukee man got off a westbound train in Missouri Tuesday after aborting plans to go to Las Vegas. He then boarded a Chicago-bound train.
Prosecutors say Klein told police he became angry when he couldn’t disembark in Naperville, outside Chicago, and shot the conductor. The conductor remains in intensive care.
Klein is a retired federal protective services officer. Such officers are responsible for protecting federal buildings.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com