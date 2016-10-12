ANTIGO, Wis. (AP) — Police say a video apparently showing a captive woman is a fake and not connected to the disappearance of a 15-year-old Wisconsin girl.
The video shows a man talking to the camera about his new girlfriend, then shows a crying female, apparently bound. Kayla Berg of Antigo, Wisconsin, went missing a couple of months before the video was posted online in 2009.
The video had about 940,000 views on YouTube before it was taken down Tuesday. Antigo police say they only recently learned of the video and in a Facebook post late Tuesday said an investigation determined the video is a fake and that authorities have identified the people involved in its production.
Police Chief Eric Roller did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for more details.
