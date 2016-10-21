BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Brown Deer, Wisconsin, police officer is facing a felony charge for allegedly shooting and injuring an unarmed man after removing him from a bus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (https://goo.gl/uBTkcm ) reports Officer Devon Kraemer has been charged with aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon.

Authorities say Kraemer shot 26-year-old Manuel Burnley in March while he was face down on the ground. He was hospitalized and lost part of a lung.

Burnley is black, while the two officers involved are white. Kraemer told officials she fired at Burnley because she feared for the safety of her and her partner.

Authorities say an expert retained by prosecutors found that Kraemer’s use of deadly force isn’t consistent with generally accepted use of force standards in Wisconsin or across the nation.