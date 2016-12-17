MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A suspended University of Wisconsin-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing women is out on bail.

Twenty-year-old Alec Cook of Edina, Minnesota, was released with conditions Friday after a judge cut his bail in half and his parents paid $100,000.

Cook’s release comes a day after more charges were filed against him. He now faces 21 charges involving 10 women. Prosecutors say Cook’s behavior had been escalating, but his attorneys say that’s not the case and the new charges give an unfair impression.

The university sent an email to students Friday telling them to call 911 if Cook is on campus.

Cook’s next hearing is Jan. 20. His attorneys plan to file motions to dismiss the case, and the Wisconsin State Journal reports they may seek a change of venue.