MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin has the widest high school graduation rate gap between white and black students in the nation.

New federal data show that almost 93 percent of white students in Wisconsin earn diplomas within four years, compared to just 64 percent of black students.

State Department of Public Instruction spokesman Tom McCarthy tells Wisconsin Public Radio that closing the gap will take community efforts, since he says gaps in different parts of the state have unique circumstances.

Patricia Hoben runs three charter schools in Milwaukee. She tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that on-time graduation rates might not be the fairest measure of high schools that serve poor students.