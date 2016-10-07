MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says the state Department of Justice found problems with how Wisconsin’s voter ID law was being administered during spot checks at Division of Motor Vehicle driver’s license stations.

Walker said Friday that the DOJ “had concerns” with what they found, but that the DMV has responded. He did not specify what those concerns were.

The DMV must submit a report in federal court by Friday that outlines how it is implementing a court order that requires the state to provide voting credentials for people who lack the required documents to get a photo ID.

Walker’s administration had ordered the DMV to get the credentials to voters within six days, but recordings from various DMV offices revealed workers were giving inaccurate information.

Walker says DMV workers must administer the law “in a uniform way.”