MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has cancelled his annual Easter Egg Hunt because of concerns about safety while authorities search for a fugitive who is suspected of robbing a gun store in southern Wisconsin and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House.
Dozens of police have been searching for Joseph Jakubowski since the gun store was robbed in Janesville, about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
A statement from Walker and first lady Tonette Walker says the couple is “sad to miss one of our favorite events.”
The hunt had been scheduled for Saturday.
Authorities have urged the public to call with information of his whereabouts but they’re warning people not to approach him because they believe he is armed and dangerous.
