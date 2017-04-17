JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House talked back to a court official during a hearing to face state charges.

Joseph Jakubowski already has federal charges against him for allegedly stealing firearms from a Janesville, Wisconsin, gun store and court officials advised him Monday of charges he faces in Rock County.

Jakubowski sat with his defense attorney and appeared by television while court Commissioner Larry Barton informed him of three charges of theft and burglary. At one point Jakubowski asked a question about one of the charges and Barton warned him not to make statements. Jakubowksi responded by saying “you can’t tell me what to do as a free individual.”

Authorities arrested Jakubowski on Friday after a 10-day manhunt.