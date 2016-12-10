BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Strong winds and high tides may have contributed to the deaths of more than 60 brown pelicans killed by oncoming traffic along a highway near Texas’ border with Mexico.
The Brownsville Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2hgtnyR ) that northerly winds and surging tides Thursday likely pushed pelicans to roost near a concrete traffic divider on a highway connecting Port Isabel and Brownsville, Texas.
Tom deMaar, senior veterinarian at Brownsville’s Gladys Porter Zoo, was driving when he saw the birds close to oncoming traffic.
DeMaar and a sheriff’s deputy stopped and tried to get the pelicans to relocate. But traffic moved fast through the area — where speed limits are 75 miles per hour — and 64 pelicans were killed.
Authorities later posted temporary signs warning drivers of pelicans in the roadway.
Information from: The Brownsville Herald, http://www.brownsvilleherald.com
