WASHINGTON (AP) — Time won’t fly this weekend. In fact, it’ll actually hitch a ride back.

Daylight saving time is ending and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States. The annual fall ritual means turning back your clocks by one hour, and relishing 60 minutes of extra sleep this weekend.

The change comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, and the shift moves one hour of daylight to the morning from the evening.

Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t need to fiddle with their clocks because those places don’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 12.

