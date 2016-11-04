WASHINGTON (AP) — Time won’t fly this weekend. In fact, it’ll actually hitch a ride back.
Daylight saving time is ending and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States. The annual fall ritual means turning back your clocks by one hour, and relishing 60 minutes of extra sleep this weekend.
The change comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, and the shift moves one hour of daylight to the morning from the evening.
Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t need to fiddle with their clocks because those places don’t observe daylight saving time.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Dramatic GE engine explosion on Boeing 767 poses puzzle for investigators VIEW
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 12.
___
Online:
Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.