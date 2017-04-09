TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind, sending several children to the hospital.
Taylors Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed told The Greenville News (http://grnol.co/2omldrR ) that the accident happened 2 p.m. Saturday at a church carnival near Greenville.
Springwell Church issued a statement that the inflatable amusement was part of its annual Spring Carnival.
It says that five children were taken to the hospital but didn’t have further information on their conditions.
