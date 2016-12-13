With the spotlight shining bright on “Moonlight” and “La La Land,” the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations could help narrow the performance playing field for the rest of awards season.

Sophia Bush and Common will announce the nominees on Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, California.

The SAG Awards are presented in both movie and television categories and honor the year’s best performances for individuals and ensembles. Nominees are selected by separate film and television panels, each comprised of over 2,000 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members.

In the past, SAG nominees have served as helpful predictors of who will land nominations in the four Oscar acting categories.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 29 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.