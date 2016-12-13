With the spotlight shining bright on “Moonlight” and “La La Land,” the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations could help narrow the performance playing field for the rest of awards season.
Sophia Bush and Common will announce the nominees on Wednesday morning in West Hollywood, California.
The SAG Awards are presented in both movie and television categories and honor the year’s best performances for individuals and ensembles. Nominees are selected by separate film and television panels, each comprised of over 2,000 randomly selected SAG-AFTRA members.
In the past, SAG nominees have served as helpful predictors of who will land nominations in the four Oscar acting categories.
Most Read Stories
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within a week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Sounders MLS Cup victory rally in Seattle: March time, route
- Boeing cutting output of 777 cash cow, dealing a blow to jobs and revenue
- Skier dies after fall into tree well near Snoqualmie Pass
- Two Seattle oyster bars named among the nation's best
The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 29 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.