MIAMI (AP) — Florida wildlife officials say they have identified the men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat in a video that went viral on several social media sites.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were alerted to the video by a web tip Monday. Rob Klepper is a spokesman for the agency’s law enforcement division. He said Wednesday that authorities have identified the men, but would not release their names until an investigation is complete.

Klepper said while it wasn’t clear whether the men broke any laws, wildlife officials found the actions shown in the video “disheartening and disturbing.”

The video gained attention after Miami sport fisherman Mark “Mark the Shark” Quartiano reposted and criticized it on his Instagram page , adding the hashtags #sowrong and #notcool.