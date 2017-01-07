PERRYVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana wildlife agent has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times while on patrol.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler of Monroe stopped a vehicle while patrolling in Morehouse Parish at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Department officials said in a statement that Wheeler was shot multiple times. Another agent arrived about 2:15 a.m. and found Wheeler on the ground.
Wheeler has been an agent for more than two years. He was airlifted to the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately available.
Louisiana State Police and other authorities are searching for the shooter. No description of the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle has been released.
