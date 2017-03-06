MIAMI (AP) — Officials say at least one large brush fire is still burning in South Florida following a weekend of road closures across the state.
Florida Forest Service spokesman Scott Peterich tells the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2n5eDCe ) someone likely started a fire in southwest Miami-Dade County that spread to nearly 700 acres Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, the fire jumped a road and briefly posed a threat to nearby structures, including Krome Detention Center and the Everglades Correctional Institution.
Peterich says the fire is likely to pick up again Monday because of wind patterns.
Farther north, a stretch of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County was closed Sunday afternoon because of a nearby wildfire. And the Florida Highway Patrol closed Florida’s Turnpike south of Orlando for hours Saturday afternoon because of smoky conditions.
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
