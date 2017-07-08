Evacuation orders are being lifted in Colorado and Montana towns threatened by wildfires.
Residents of nearly 500 homes outside the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado, were allowed to return home Friday night. Authorities planned to lift an evacuation order in Landusky, Montana, on Saturday.
The Breckenridge fire was less than a square mile (about one-third square kilometer) but was dangerous to firefighters because it was burning in beetle-killed trees that are prone to topple. It was 25 percent contained.
The Montana fire had burned 16 square miles (42 square kilometers) and was 40 percent contained. About 30 homes were evacuated.
A wildfire in southern Wyoming grew to 3 square miles (8 square kilometers). An unknown number of cabins remained under evacuation orders.