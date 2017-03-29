NAHUNTA, Ga. (AP) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire in southeast Georgia that has burned 250 acres, or less than half a square mile of woodlands, and destroyed one home.
Georgia Forestry Commission spokeswoman Wendy Burnett said firefighters in Brantley County had the blaze 80 percent contained Wednesday. She said families were evacuated from about 25 homes as the fire spread Tuesday evening, but no one was injured.
The fire broke out Tuesday near Nahunta, about 90 miles southwest of Savannah. Burnett said a prescribed fire was being conducted near where the wildfire started, but she said investigators have not determined if there’s a connection.
Conditions are abnormally dry in much of southern and central Georgia, while portions of north Georgia are in extreme to severe drought.
