WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three wild rabbits managed to escape rising floodwaters in New Zealand by clambering aboard a flock of sheep and surfing to safety on their woolly backs.
Sixty-four-year-old Ferg Horne says he’s been farming since he left school at age 15 and has never seen anything quite like it. He was trudging through pelting rain to rescue a neighbor’s sheep from the floodwaters on Saturday at their South Island farm near Dunedin when he spotted the bedraggled rabbits hitching a ride.
He says he herded the sheep to higher ground. The rabbits clung on for a while, but as the sheep jumped through the water, they fell off. Horne says the rabbits then managed to climb a nearby hedge to safety.
He says all the sheep — and rabbits — survived.
