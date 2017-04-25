APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials are warning residents of a Florida suburb to stay away from wild monkeys that have been spotted in the neighborhood.
A rhesus monkey was spotted last weekend in the Orlando suburb of Apopka.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are asking residents to stay away from the monkey and to call a hotline if the animal if spotted again.
The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2q0PYRs ) reports that the monkeys are natives of central and South Asia and are spotted from time to time in central Florida.
The monkeys predecessors were thought to have been brought to Silver Springs State Park in the 1930s to bolster the river-cruise tourist attraction.
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
