ATLANTA (AP) — Wildlife officials say they’re hoping a coyote roaming a major park in Atlanta’s bustling midtown district will move on, but note the animal might be sticking around because people are giving it food.
Spokeswoman Robin Hill, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said a biologist spotted the coyote in Piedmont Park on Saturday and saw people leaving it food.
In video shot by WSB-TV, the coyote seemed undeterred by barking dogs and gawkers coming near it (http://2wsb.tv/2izdHYw ). Jeff Porubsky told the station that he has dogs and children, and feared coyotes could pose a danger to them.
Experts with the Atlanta Coyote Project say it’s mating season for coyotes. They caution that if coyotes begin to associate people with food, they will start to overcome their wariness of humans.
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html
