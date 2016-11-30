LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of a suburban Los Angeles mayor who was fatally shot in his home pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Lyvette Crespo entered the plea in Los Angeles County Superior Court in the killing of Bell Gardens Mayor Daniel Crespo, who was shot three times in the chest in 2014.

A prosecutor told the court there was a plea deal calling for three months in county jail, five years of probation, 500 hours of community service and completion of an anger management course.

The judge scheduled sentencing for Jan. 5 and the defendant left the court sobbing.

Lyvette Crespo claims she shot her husband in self-defense after he punched their son in the face when the son intervened during an argument.

Daniel Crespo Jr. called 911 to report the shooting, telling a dispatcher: “He’s on the floor dying. He hurt me.”

Lawyers for Lyvette Crespo had planned to use a battered-woman syndrome defense at trial.

Daniel Crespo, a probation officer, was mayor of the city of about 42,000 residents.