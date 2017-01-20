LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of a suburban Los Angeles mayor has been sentenced to three months in jail for killing him in their home.
Lyvette Crespo was sentenced Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 killing of Bell Gardens Mayor Daniel Crespo.
Lyvette Crespo had claimed she shot him three times in the chest to protect herself and their son.
She said her husband had abused her for years and she was intervening in an argument after he punched their son in the face.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
The son called 911 to report the shooting, telling a dispatcher: “He’s on the floor dying. He hurt me.”
Daniel Crespo, a probation officer, was mayor of the city of about 42,000 residents.
She will be on probation five years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.