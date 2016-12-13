BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards is in the hospital, and his wife is telling a television station that her 89-year-old husband has pneumonia.

Trina Edwards tells WAFB-TV (http://bit.ly/2hshDX9 ) that her husband went to an emergency room last week, and on Monday, they called an ambulance to take him to the hospital again.

She says he’s improving and able to get up and move around a bit.

Edwards was governor from 1972 to 1980, and again from 1984 to 1996.

The couple married shortly after the former governor was released from federal prison in 2011. He was sentenced to 10 years for extorting money from casino license applicants. The couple has a 3-year-old son, Eli.

Trina Edwards did not immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

This story has been corrected to show that Edwards is 89, not 80.

Information from: WAFB-TV, http://wafb.com