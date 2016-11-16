WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The wife of a Pennsylvania police officer slain in the line of duty says he was “the best friend anyone could ever ask for,” was adored by their four children and was always chasing “bigger dreams.”
Ashley Bashioum said Wednesday that Officer Scott Bashioum’s “job was to run toward danger, never from it.” She says he “was so brave and so courageous.” She also says, “The sadness of his absence will never end.”
State police say more than 340 police vehicles and 800 officers from around the country gathered to honor the Canonsburg officer. He was killed and a fellow officer was wounded answering a Nov. 10 domestic-dispute call.
Authorities say a man shot the officers after killing a pregnant woman and then killed himself.
