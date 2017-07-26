NEW YORK (AP) — The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.
Sanny Liu, the widow of Detective Wenjian Liu, gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Angelina at a Manhattan hospital Tuesday. Liu used in-vitro fertilization with sperm that was preserved after her husband’s death.
Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were both gunned down in a December 2014 shooting.
The Lius had only been married about three months when Detective Liu was killed. Sanny Liu says she never gave up the idea of having a child.
The new mother says she’s excited to introduce her daughter to the New York Police Department, which she affectionately refers to as her “big blue family.”