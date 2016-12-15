ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The widow of the gunman who carried out a deadly shooting at a Florida gay nightclub before he was killed has filed a petition in a California court to change the name of their son.

An online docket from Contra Costa County, California, shows that Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, filed the petition on Wednesday on behalf of the 4-year-old boy, who is partly named for his father.

A hearing is scheduled for February. No other details are provided in the online docket.

Contra Costa County is in the San Francisco metro area. Salman moved there from Florida after her husband was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a three-hour standoff.