LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin is taking back her apology for a photo in which she held up a fake severed head of President Donald Trump.

In interviews with a pair of Australian TV shows, Griffin said that criticism of the photo was in her words “ridiculous,” especially in light of Trump administration actions.

The comedian also criticized Trump’s pardon of former Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio and the president’s call for a ban on military service by transgender people.

Griffin spoke to Australian TV hosts this week to promote her upcoming international comedy tour.