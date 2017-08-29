CLEVELAND (AP) — A white policeman who fatally shot an unarmed black driver in a Cleveland suburb won’t face charges.
A grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict Euclid (YOO’-klid) Officer Matthew Rhodes after hearing evidence from prosecutors with the state attorney general’s office.
Authorities say Rhodes shot Luke Stewart three times after a struggle to gain control of a moving car March 13 in Euclid. Rhodes was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The jury’s decision comes as activists have been criticizing Euclid police for an arrest in which another white officer was caught on video punching a black man more than a dozen times in an August traffic stop.
The shooting and the August arrest have inflamed racial tensions in the city.