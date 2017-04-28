WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Five members of a white supremacist group called the Aryan Strike Force have been indicted on weapons, money laundering and drug charges.
The group’s online mission statement is “to protect the honor of our women, children and the future of our race and nation” using violence as a necessary tool.
An indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury in Pennsylvania accused them of selling methamphetamine, laundering the proceeds and receiving and storing machine gun part firearms.
Indicted are 37-year-old John Michael Steever, of Manville, New Jersey; 40-year-old Henry Lambert Baird, of Brown Mills, New Jersey; 26-year-old Justin Daniel Lough of Waynesboro, Virginia; 40-year-old Jacob Mark Robards of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and 20-year-old Connor Drew Dikes of Silver Spring, Maryland.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
No attorney information was immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.