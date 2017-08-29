PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was fired after attending a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, says he’s neither a white supremacist nor a fascist.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports 29-year-old Michael Beatty describes himself as a Libertarian and a nationalist. He says he attended the rally because he identifies with those aspects of right-wing politics.
Beatty declined to comment on a description of him on an anarchist website as a “white supremacist and self-declared fascist who traveled from Pittsburgh to attend the Unite the Right event in Charlottesville.”
Itsgoingdown.org contends it has social media postings written by Beatty that show he’s a fascist.
