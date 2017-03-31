Sean Spicer’s comments came amid a drumbeat of developments in the multiple investigations into Russian contacts with President Donald Trump’s associates.

WASHINGTON — The White House on Friday revived President Donald Trump’s unproven wiretapping accusations against the Obama administration, insisting there is new evidence that it conducted “politically motivated” surveillance of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Senior government officials, including James Comey, the FBI director, and lawmakers from both parties have repeatedly and forcefully rejected the president’s claim, saying they have seen no evidence of direct surveillance. A spokesman for former President Barack Obama has denied that Obama ordered surveillance of Trump or his associates.

But Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said during his news briefing that members of Obama’s administration had done “very, very bad things,” just as Trump alleged without proof March 4 when he posted messages on Twitter accusing Obama of “wire tapping” his phones at Trump Tower. “The question is why? Who else did it? Was it ordered? By whom?” Spicer said.

He appeared to be basing his assertions on reports from right-wing news outlets that took out of context a month-old interview with a former Obama administration official.

Spicer’s comments came amid a drumbeat of developments in the multiple investigations into Russian contacts with Trump’s associates. The wiretapping accusations dominated his briefing, crowding out other parts of the White House agenda, including the president’s signing of two executive orders on trade and meeting with manufacturing executives.

Trump left that signing ceremony without adding his signature to the trade orders as a reporter shouted a question about possible testimony in the Russia probe by Michael Flynn, his former national-security adviser. The White House said Trump signed the directives later.

At Spicer’s news conference, he chastised reporters for failing to accept that Trump had been right all along. “The substance we are talking about continues to move exactly in the direction that the president spoke about in terms of surveillance that occurred,” Spicer said, even as he deflected questions about the White House role in providing intelligence reports to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

The senior Democrat on that committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, arrived later in the day at the White House to view the intelligence reports. In a statement, Schiff confirmed that they were the same materials Nunes had seen, and said nothing justified Nunes’ failure to share them with the committee.

“The White House has yet to explain why senior White House staff apparently shared these materials with but one member of either committee, only for their contents to be briefed back to the White House,” Schiff said in a statement.

Spicer provided no evidence of the surveillance allegations. But he pointed several times to news reports that he claimed backed up the president’s accusations.

One was a March 2 interview with Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defense in the Obama administration until leaving the government in September 2015.

TheGatewayPundit.com, a right-wing site, said it proved that Obama administration officials had disseminated “intel gathered on the Trump team.” Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show that Farkas had made “just an incredible statement.”

In fact, the reports do not back up the claims that Trump or any officials in his campaign were ever under surveillance. In the March 2 interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Farkas said she had expressed concern to her former colleagues about the need to secure intelligence related to the Russian hacking of the U.S. election.

Farkas was commenting on a New York Times article a day earlier that documented how, in the days before Trump’s inauguration, Obama administration officials had sought to ensure the preservation of those documents to leave a clear trail for government investigators after Trump took office.

In a statement she gave to the American Spectator, a conservative publication, Farkas said the furor over her remarks was “a wild misinterpretation of comments I made on the air in March.”

White House officials also confronted Friday the disclosure that Flynn, who resigned in February over his contacts with Russian officials, has offered to testify before the two congressional committees investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia about those contacts in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Trump said on Twitter Friday morning that he agreed with Flynn’s proposal.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” Trump wrote.

Trump has said previously that seeking protection from prosecution is a telltale sign of wrongdoing. “If you’re not guilty of a crime, what do you need immunity for, right?” he said in September at a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. Trump was referring to Hillary Clinton aides who received immunity during an FBI inquiry into her use of a private email server. Spicer declined to address the inconsistency, saying Friday only that Trump “believes that Mike Flynn should go testify.”

The FBI is investigating whether any of Trump’s advisers colluded with Russia in its efforts to disrupt the 2016 election. An immunity deal would make it difficult for the Justice Department to prosecute Flynn.

Schiff said Flynn’s decision to seek immunity from prosecution was a “grave and momentous step,” but not one investigators were ready to consider at this stage.