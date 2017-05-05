Angella Reid was the second African American and the first woman to have the chief usher job.

WASHINGTON — The chief usher at the White House, Angella Reid, who was the second African-American and the first woman to have a job whose title belies its broad responsibilities, was fired this week, administration officials said.

Reid was appointed to the post in 2011, during President Barack Obama’s administration. Her role included broad management of the White House staff, including the residence staff. She oversaw daily operations at the 132-room mansion and its staff of more than 90 plumbers, electricians, butlers, cooks and others.

The chief usher also coordinates closely with the first family, and helps ensure things run smoothly at the Easter Egg Roll, state dinners and other events.

Reid joined the White House from the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain.

At the daily news briefing Friday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump, confirmed Reid was no longer in the chief usher position.

“She is no longer employed here at the White House, but we left on very good terms,” Sanders said. “It’s not uncommon you would have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in, and it’s nothing more than that.”

The news of Reid’s firing was first reported by The Washington Post.

One person briefed on the matter said Reid had remained at the White House longer than expected in part because the first lady, Melania Trump, had not moved swiftly to fill White House staff positions, and that the Trump transition overall had moved slowly in filling some of the typical ranks.