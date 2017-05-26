The waivers are needed when administration officials want to work on policies or other government issues that they were directly involved in recently as private-sector lobbyists or industry lawyers.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration unexpectedly backed down Friday in a confrontation with the government’s top ethics officer, saying it will publicly disclose waivers that have been quietly handed out since January to let certain former lobbyists work in the administration.

The reversal came after administration officials wrote last week to the Office of Government Ethics and asked its director to suspend his request for copies of the waivers. Such waivers are needed when officials want to work on policies or other government issues that they were directly involved in recently as private-sector lobbyists or industry lawyers.

The debate over the waivers — which were routinely made public during the Obama administration — has drawn heightened attention as the members of President Donald Trump’s administration hired dozens of former lobbyists and lawyers, and frequently placed them in jobs that overlap with the work they did for paying clients.

The Trump and Obama administrations have had ethics policies, signed by each president, that prohibit newly hired government officials from handing particular matters they worked on in the private sector for two years. If the new government hires were formerly lobbyists, they were prohibited from working on the same issue for two years.

Waivers — issued by each federal government agency and by the White House on a case-by-case basis — allow political appointees to ignore those ethics policies.

This appears to be the case with Michael Catanzaro, who until this year worked as a lobbyist for a coal-burning electric utility and an oil and gas company, among other clients. He is now the top White House policy official overseeing the rollback of the same environmental protection rules he had lobbied against. The Trump administration has not said if Catanzaro was given a waiver, as it was keeping them confidential.

Lindsay Walters, a White House spokeswoman, called the new position a clarification and not a reversal of its earlier stand, adding that the administration itself had about a dozen waivers that would be made public within the next week.

Walter M. Shaub Jr., head of the Office of Government Ethics, said late Friday that he was glad the administration had changed its position, as it will allow his agency, and the public, to better evaluate if Trump administration officials are complying with the ethics rules.

He also made clear that there should not have been a need for a confrontation before these waivers were made public. “This really is routine stuff, and I am glad we are back on track again,” said Shaub, who is in the final year of a five-year appointment overseeing the agency, which does not have subpoena power.

It is impossible to know how many of these waivers have been issued.

The revised stand by the administration came in a letter sent Friday to Shaub by Mick Mulvaney, head of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

