CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A white sheriff’s sergeant in Tennessee has been suspended after he used a racial slur while talking to a black deputy.
The Chattanooga Times Free-Press reports (http://bit.ly/2iDqbKc) Sgt. George Jackson received a three-day suspension and must undergo counseling for his remarks.
Records show that on the morning of Nov. 14, Jackson and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica White were talking while walking into the jail. Authorities say Jackson used the slur while explaining that he kept full insurance on his car in case a black person hit his car and did not have insurance.
Jackson later said he meant the comment as a joke and didn’t mean to offend White. He said in a statement to the newspaper that he considers White a friend and apologized to her.
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com
