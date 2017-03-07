NEW YORK (AP) — About 30 New York City residents are offering their help and in some cases even their homes to dozens of Latino immigrants living in the country illegally.
Many say that if immigrants are detained or deported, they would be willing to take in their children.
The effort is emerging in Staten Island, the city’s most conservative borough and the only one that went for Donald Trump in the presidential election.
Residents stepped forward soon after the election and asked an immigrant support group how they could help.
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle evicting residents of filthy, ‘inhumane’ Sodo homeless camp ‘The Field’ WATCH
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
Over the past few weeks, the groups of citizens and immigrants have been getting together to make dinners, teach each other a little English and Spanish, and exchange phone numbers for day they hope never comes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.