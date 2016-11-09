ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his senior lieutenants have been the targets of an intensive manhunt by Iraqi and U.S. forces. Experts disagree on how and where the group’s top leadership might seek to regroup and recoup.

The smoke and din of the battle of Mosul have come within a few miles of the landmark 12th-century mosque from which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the founding of a modern caliphate, ushering in a reign of terror in the ancient city on the plains of Nineveh.

In the fourth week of a U.S.-backed alliance’s pincerlike move to retake the northern Iraqi city, the location of the Islamic State group chieftain are unknown, though a rare audio recording posted online last week by the group and attributed to him urged followers to fight to the death.

Al-Baghdadi and his senior lieutenants have been the targets of an intensive manhunt by Iraqi and U.S. forces working from land and air, but experts disagree on how and where the Islamic State group’s top leadership might seek to regroup and recoup, if they are still in the city and if they survive the battle of Mosul.

That’s a big “if” on both counts. Mosul’s inner precincts, which attacking forces have yet to penetrate, offered ample hideouts even before Islamic State, or ISIS, fighters, during nearly 2½ years of occupation, built an intricate warren of defenses above and below ground, including tunnels, trenches and secret passageways.

U.S. officials, who in late October disclosed the killing of 35 ISIS commanders in Mosul in the past three months, said al-Baghdadi tops the target list.

“If we knew where he was, he would be killed at once,” Col. John Dorrian, spokesman for the U.S. -supported operation to retake the city, said last week.

Al-Baghdadi, believed to be 45, is an Islamic scholar who is considered a prime architect of ISIS’ apocalyptic ideology and its code of systematic and gruesome punishments of so-called infidels in areas under the group’s control.

He was also personally implicated by escaped captive Yazidi teenagers in the sexual torture of Kayla Mueller, the U.S. hostage who died last year in ISIS-held Raqqa, the city the caliphate calls its capital in Syria. It, too, is under assault, with Kurdish-led Syrian rebels beginning to close in.

In the 31-minute audio address, al-Baghdadi appeared to paint any setbacks — including the possible fall of Mosul — as part of a larger strategy that would ultimately see ISIS emerge triumphant. The group’s “great jihad,” he said, bolsters “our conviction that all of this is a prelude to victory.”

In another signifier of the group’s long-term goals, the audio — whose authenticity has not been formally verified, but which several Western intelligence officials said they believe is probably genuine — calls on ISIS followers outside Iraq and Syria to stage terrorist attacks against targets in the West, in Saudi Arabia and in Turkey.

Turkish forces have joined the fight against ISIS in Syria and have sought a role in the fight for Mosul.

Al-Baghdadi also directed particular threats at Shiite Muslims, who are considered apostates by the extremist Sunni group and who are aligned in the coalition seeking to wrest the city from ISIS. While militias drawn from the sect are barred from operations inside Mosul for fear of stoking tensions with the majority Sunni Muslim populace, a leading Shiite militia last week claimed it had gained control of a highway linking Mosul to Raqqa, which would have been a potential escape route for leaders trying to flee.

Whether they have already done so is a crucial question.

Fawaz Gerges, a professor at the London School of Economics who has written extensively about ISIS and monitors jihadi communiqués and activity, cited unspecified “tentative evidence” that the group’s top leadership remained entrenched in Mosul, once Iraq’s second-largest city and ISIS’ greatest urban prize.

But with the Mosul offensive having been telegraphed for many months in advance, other observers of the group believe senior cadres have probably slipped away and are directing operations from elsewhere. Al-Baghdadi, who was once a prisoner of U.S. forces, is extremely mindful of operational security and communications that could allow coalition forces to track him.

Few photos of him exist; last week’s audio recording marked the first time in 10 months he had been heard from. His greatest public exposure was the infamous June 2014 video, during Ramadan, when the black-turbaned al-Baghdadi took to the pulpit at Mosul’s historic Grand Mosque to proclaim himself the emir, or leader, of the world’s Muslims.

Even if al-Baghdadi is hunted down and eliminated, the group could probably go on without him, experts say, as it has after the previous losses of major figures.

“Together with the loss of territory and the decline in the number of foreign fighters coming to Iraq, it would certainly be a blow to the narrative if Baghdadi, for example, were to be killed,” said Seth Jones of the RAND Corp. But the extremist group’s predecessor organization demonstrated a remarkable degree of resiliency a decade ago, he said. “They’ve rebounded from serious losses,” said Jones, director of RAND’s International Security and Defense Policy Center.