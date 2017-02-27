WASHINGTON (AP) — The predicted peak blooming period for this year’s cherry blossom season in Washington will be announced this week.
The window is expected to be announced Wednesday at a press conference at the Newseum.
Last year’s peak bloom happened March 25. According to the National Park Service website, however, from 2013 to 2015, peak bloom was around April 10.
Peak bloom means at least 70 percent of the trees around Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin are blossoming. Once peak bloom is reached, the blossoms can remain on the trees from four to 10 days.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Concert review: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani duet thrills fans in Tacoma
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Remember the Mariners’ 'Big Three'? Only one remains
- Personal responsibility and the rape debate | Froma Harrop / Syndicated columnist
This year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival, which is timed to coincide with the blooming, will be held from March 20 to April 16.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.