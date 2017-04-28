ATLANTA (AP) — As work on the rebuilding of the section of the Interstate 85 bridge that collapsed last month progresses, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority hopes to keep its new passengers.
WABE-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2psTaHK ) that MARTA saw a 21 percent increase in train ridership the day after the March 30 bridge collapse and has since experienced an average train ridership increase of 11 percent.
MARTA spokesman Erik Burton says the influx has led to parking challenges as lots quickly fill up. MARTA currently has 25,000 parking spots across 38 rail stations and has partnered with companies since the bridge collapse on short-term lease agreements to provide 2,400 additional spots.
Burton says MARTA stations with park-and-ride lots have seen the largest ridership gains. Brookhaven station leads with a 64 percent increase.
Information from: WABE-FM, http://www.wabe.org/
