PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — There’s a fowl smell wafting through Maine’s largest city.
Police say a truck carrying chicken parts malfunctioned, spilling gallons of poultry bits onto a Portland street early Tuesday.
Residents dealt with a foul smell from the area, and motorists drove through the spill site before it was cleared.
Police closed off the roadway and covered the messy spill with sawdust.
Most Read Stories
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
- I didn’t get it right with Seahawks’ Michael Bennett, and I apologize
- Blast at Ariana Grande concert in England kills 19 people VIEW
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Search suspended for Issaquah teen missing in Snoqualmie River
Police say the parts weren’t hazardous.