What led to reports of supposed Russian plans to try to blackmail Donald Trump?

How did U.S. intelligence officials come to brief President Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and lawmakers about supposed Russian plans to try to blackmail Trump? There are far more questions than answers. But here is a look at the story so far.

What we know

• Last year, a Washington political-research firm, paid by Trump’s Republican rivals, hired a retired British intelligence officer to investigate the candidate’s ties to Russia.

• After it became clear that Trump would be the Republican nominee, Democratic clients began to pay the firm for this same “opposition research,” standard practice in politics.

• The former British spy, who had long experience in Russia and a network of connections there, compiled dozens of reports detailing what he heard from his contacts. The memos he wrote, mostly one to three pages long, are dated from June to December.

• The memos contain unsubstantiated claims that Russian officials tried to obtain influence over Trump by preparing to blackmail him with alleged sex tapes and bribe him with business deals. They also claim that the Trump campaign met with Russian operatives to discuss the Russians’ hacking and their leaking of emails and documents from the Democratic National Committee and from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta.

• The Washington firm and the former British spy gave the memos first to their clients but later to the FBI and multiple journalists at The New York Times and elsewhere. The memos, totaling about 35 pages, also reached some members of Congress. The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday identified the former spy as Christopher Steele, a director of London-based Orbis Business Intelligence, whom The Journal said declined repeated requests for interviews through an intermediary. Another Orbis director said he wouldn’t “confirm or deny” that Orbis had produced the report. People who know Steele said he had worked for Britain’s MI-6 intelligence service and built a solid reputation and a network of Kremlin sources during many years of assignments in Russia.

• Last week, when the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency gave a classified report on the Russian hacking and leaking and efforts to influence the presidential election to Obama, Trump and congressional leaders, they attached a two-page summary of the unverified accusations in the memos.

What we don’t know

• Whether any of the claims in the memos are true. U.S. intelligence agencies have not confirmed them, and Trump has said they are a complete fabrication. In addition, one specific accusation — that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen met with a Russian official in Prague in August or September — has been denied by both Cohen, who says he has never been to Prague, and the Russian, Oleg Solodukhin.

• Who concocted the information in the memos, if it is entirely false or partly so, and with what purpose. Did the British intelligence officer accurately report what he heard? Who gave him the information that, if false, amounts to a sophisticated fabrication?

• What prompted U.S. intelligence officials to pass on a summary of the unvetted claims to Obama, Trump and Congress. Officials have said they believe the president-elect should be aware of the memos, which had circulated widely in Washington. But why put the summary in a report going to multiple people in Congress and the executive branch, virtually assuring it would be leaked?

• What will happen now. The FBI has been investigating the claims in the memos, and Democrats are demanding a thorough inquiry into the reports that Trump representatives met with Russian officials during the campaign. But as of Jan. 20, Trump will be in charge of the bureau and the other intelligence agencies, and he may not approve such an investigation.

• Why did the FBI director write two letters about Clinton’s emails before the election, but not this? That is a question FBI director James Comey may eventually have to answer. His two public statements about the bureau’s investigation of the Clinton emails were highly unusual and a break with long FBI tradition.

• Why weren’t the memos discussed during the campaign? Reporters from multiple news organizations tried to verify the claims in the memos but were unsuccessful. That does not mean that none of the claims are true, but most news organizations choose not to publish damaging allegations against a public figure unless they believe them to be true.

• On Tuesday, CNN broke the news that a summary of the memos had been attached to the classified report by the FBI, CIA and National Security Agency on the Russian hacking and leaking during the presidential election and that it was given to Obama, Trump and congressional leaders last week. That level of official attention prompted news-media organizations to decide to inform the public about the memos.

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed published the 35-page dossier late Tuesday. The website defended publishing the report because it said Americans “can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect.”

Shortly after that, Trump tweeted: “FAKE NEWS — A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” The president-elect said at a news conference Wednesday that the accusations were “phony stuff” leaked by “sick people.”