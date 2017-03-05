RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Deadly encounters between police officers and motorists have lawmakers across the country thinking driver’s education should require students to be taught what to do in a traffic stop.
Legislators in North Carolina and at least three other states are considering bills this year designed to teach new drivers how to interact appropriately with police. Another bill in Virginia awaits the governor’s signature.
Illinois passed a similar law recently. Its updated “Rules of the Road” publication could provide a model about proper driver behavior. A spokesman for the Illinois driver’s license agency says it’s all about using common sense and not being confrontational.
The North Carolina bill has more than 35 sponsors, black and white, from both parties. The proposed curriculum would be developed in consultation with law enforcement groups.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- Washington's John Ross sets NFL combine record in 40-yard dash
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.