MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) — It’s easily the cheesiest new law in Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday signed a bill making cheese Wisconsin’s official dairy product.

Walker surrounded himself with fourth grade students from Mineral Point Elementary School who were “udderly” dedicated to getting the recognition for cheese in “America’s Dairyland.”

Students who lobbied for the new law wore T-shirts that showed a piece of yellow cheese inside the borders of Wisconsin for the bill signing. Someone in a cow costume — what else? — was also on hand.

The 3.1 billion pounds of cheese produced at nearly 150 cheese plants in Wisconsin is more than any other state.

No wonder then that the dairy cow is already the state’s official domestic animal and milk is the official state beverage.