Share story

By
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Competitive sailors have teamed up with conservationists on new guidelines aimed at keeping sailboats and whales from colliding during races.

It’s a collaboration between US Sailing, the sport’s national governing body, and several nonprofits working to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales and other species.

Experts say vessel strikes are a leading cause of death for whales. Most are caused by fishing boats and freighters, but fast-moving sailboats racing in the open ocean also pose a danger to the majestic mammals.

Sailors are being given tips to navigate safely around whales, including course maps overlaid with any nearby whale habitat.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

They’re also given emergency contact information in case they see a whale that’s entangled or otherwise in distress.

WILLIAM J. KOLE