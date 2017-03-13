AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The head of the World Food Program says the agency is racing against time to prevent famine in war-scarred Yemen.
Ertharin Cousin said Monday that 7 million people face severe food shortages.
She says that without increased international funding and more access to the hungry, “we will see famine-like conditions” and that people will die in some of the hardest-hit areas.
Cousin spoke in Jordan after a three-day visit to Yemen.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
The agency says it urgently needs $460 million through August as well as access by sea and land to help all 7 million people who cannot survive without food aid.
The Arab world’s poorest country has been ravaged by a two-year-old conflict between Houthi rebels and an internationally recognized government. The fighting has left more than 10,000 civilians dead.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.