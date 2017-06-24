LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail have been detouring California’s high Sierra in droves this year because of persistent snow and raging creeks.
Several hikers have had close-calls while attempting to cover the 2,650-mile (4,265-kilometer) scenic trail running from Mexico to Canada on the West Coast.
Hikers have survived an avalanche, falls on snow and several dangerous river crossings that nearly swept them away.
Anya Sellsted says she nearly drowned in Yosemite National Park after being sucked under water at a log crossing.
She was able to hike to safety and tried to tackle a stretch of the trail in Oregon this week. However, she found more snow there and will now try her luck in Washington.
The experiences serve as cautionary tales for hikers heading into wilderness this summer.