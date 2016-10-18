TORONTO (AP) — A WestJet flight from London to Toronto carrying 250 passengers and nine crew members was diverted to Greenland because of a mechanical issue.

WestJet spokesman Robert Palmer said Tuesday that the Boeing 767 landed without incident. Passengers will fly to Toronto on Wednesday morning on two WestJet 737s that are being sent to Greenland.

Palmer says there was a potential mechanical issue involving the cooling system for the aircraft’s avionics.